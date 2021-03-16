Queen Sofia gets Covid jab “in line with established protocols”.

QUEEN Sofia was vaccinated at the El Pardo-Fuencarral Health Centre in Madrid at lunchtime today, Tuesday, March 16, according to Royal Family sources.

The family was heavily criticised after it was reported that the sisters of King Felipe VI, Elena and Cristina, had been vaccinated during a visit to their father, emeritus king Juan Carlos I, in the United Arab Emirates in February

-- Advertisement --



The emeritus king, who abdicated the throne in 2014, has been living in Abu Dhabi since last August. He fled Spain as allegations of financial wrongdoing mounted against him.

In light of the controversy, the royal household has made it clear that King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Sofia would be vaccinated “when it corresponds to them”.

When questioned about the vaccination of Elena and Cristina, sources said the King is “not responsible for the acts of his sisters” and insisted that the Royal Family would only be vaccinated when it’s their turn.

Aged 82, Queen Sofia falls into the over 80s group whose vaccination began a few days ago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen Sofia gets Covid jab “in line with established protocols””. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.