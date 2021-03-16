THE Provincial Council has announced it will invest €28.9 million in Malaga province.

The plan to invest €28.9 million in Malaga province will be approved at a council meeting.

According to reports, the province’s small municipalities will receive €28.9 million in funding which can be used for programmes the councils have planned.

-- Advertisement --



They will also receive €6.4 million to be used for investments.

The Provincial Council said it will approve the plan in a council session, calling it “the most important after the budget” according to what the deputy responsible, Francisco Oblare.

The plan has the support of the Partido Popular (PP), Ciudadanos and of independent Juan Cassa.

Oblare explained each town will receive a minimum of €278,000, with the amount based on population size, with a maximum of €600,000 for the most populated municipalities those with fewer than 20,000 inhabitants, including Alora and Torrox.

The Provincial Council also plans to grant funding to towns with between 20,000 and 25,000 inhabitants, including Coin, Alhaurin el Grande and Nerja.

The €6.4 million funding will see €3.5 million go towards schools and tourism.

The news comes after the head of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, demanded Spain’s central government give the same amount of tourism funding to Malaga as to the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Provincial Council to Invest €28.9 Million in Malaga”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.