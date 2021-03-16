PRIMARK breaks its norm and launches month long sale in its Catalonia stores.

The global coronavirus pandemic has affected many businesses and Primark has been one of them. The global chain does not have an online sales presence so has not been able to take advantage of increased customer demand online like many other businesses.

The Irish giant Primark in the past has boasted that it has never needed to have sales due to its constant all year round low prices. Luckily for many though, the chain has changed its mind and launched a month-long sales campaign in Catalonia.

Primark was founded in Dublin in 1969 and has shops in 30 countries across the world. The company owned by AB foods currently has a network of nearly 400 shops worldwide. Despite the global pandemic Primark was able to launch 12 new shops in Spain during the last year.

During the month long sale Primark aims to clear out stock that has been sat, unable to be sold during various coronavirus restrictions. In Catalonia shops with over 400 square metres floor space were ordered to be closed on January 4 in hopes of halting the advance the third wave of the potentially deadly virus.

Customers have quickly responded to the sale though and were seen queueing around the block at the Primark store in Plaza Cataluña.

