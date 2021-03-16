Portugal Halts the use of Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine.

Portugal has become the latest country to suspend the use of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine, despite world health bodies and the UK insisting it is safe. The news came yesterday following reports of blood clots in people who had been administered the vaccine in Italy, France and Spain.

They are the latest European country to halt the administration of the vaccine, with Germany, Ireland, Bulgaria, the Netherlands, Norway and Iceland to further investigate the risks of the vaccine. Thailand, Indonesia and Congo have also taken the decision to halt the rollout.

French President Emmanuel Macron earlier said the rollout will be suspended until Tuesday afternoon, while Spain’s Health Minister Carolina Darias announced on Monday at least a two-week ban. Germany’s Health Minister, Jens Spahn, said he took the decision following advice from the country’s national vaccine regulator and Italy’s medicine regulator said its decision ‘was taken in line with similar measures adopted by other European countries’.

The UK’s medicines regulator, the European Medicine Agency and the World Health Organisation (WHO) will meet today, March 16, to discuss the safety of the jab despite previously stating there was no evidence to suggest the vaccine causes clots and people should continue to be vaccinated. Head of Oxford University vaccine group, Andrew Pollard, said that although regulators are right to investigate reports of side effects, data from millions of people showing no link to clots is ‘very reassuring’.

The decision to halt the vaccine in Portugal follows the first major change to rules for International travel in months, with Mauritius and Portugal being removed from England’s travel ‘red list’.

