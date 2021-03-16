POLISH Man Fails His Driving Theory Test For A Record 192nd Time after 17 years of trying

An unnamed 50-year-old man from Piotrków Trybunalski in Poland, has, according to Notes from Poland, been trying to pass his driving test for the last 17 years, and has so far tried 192 times and failed!

The same as the driving test in Britain, in Poland, learner drivers must first pass the theory test before moving on to the practical driving test, and there is no limit to the number of times a person can take the test.

To date, the man has allegedly spent 6,000 złoty (£1,124), and many hours of his time, in attempting to pass the theory test, with reportedly an average pass rate of between 50 and 60 per cent for the theory test, and 40 per cent for the practical test.

Notes from Poland reported statistics show that on average, Poles pass their driving tests on the second or third time, but that there is apparently another driver located in Piotrków Trybunalski says the Provincial Centre for Road Traffic (WORD), the second-worst, who has attempted the test 40 times so far.

