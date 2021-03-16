Police In Urgent Hunt For Two Kent Schoolgirls Missing From Ashford In Kent Since Yesterday Afternoon.

TWO schoolgirls have disappeared in Kent less than a week after Sarah Everard’s body was found in woodlands. Chloe Sutton, 14, and Grace Perry, 13, were last seen in Ashford, Kent, at 2.10 pm on March 15.

Kent Police are worried about their welfare and are now appealing for information to help locate the teenagers as soon as possible.

-- Advertisement --



Chloe is white, of slim build, around 5ft 5ins tall with long dark hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a school uniform consisting of a black skirt, tights and a white shirt when she was last seen.

Grace is white, of slim build, around 5ft 6ins tall and with shoulder-length brown hair and blue eyes. She was also wearing a black skirt, black tights and a white shirt.

The two girls disappeared less than a week after Sarah Everard’s body was found in woodland in Ashford. The 33-year-old marketing executive from York had moved to London 12 years ago.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police In Urgent Hunt For Two Kent Schoolgirls Missing From Ashford Since Yesterday Afternoon”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.