Police break up illegal wedding reception at Madrid tombstone workshop.

AROUND 30 guests were evicted from the reception at the workshop near La Almudena cemetery on Saturday, March 13.

As well as flouting gathering regulations, according to the Municipal Police of Madrid, none of the guests at the private party in the Ciudad Lineal district were wearing masks.

Thirty guests were said to be seated at around seven tables “without keeping a safe distance”.

The owner of the premises confirmed to the police that he had rented out the workshop, which has an industrial kitchen and speakers, for the celebration.

However, there were no toilets, the extinguishers had expired and there was no emergency exit, along with “other serious security deficiencies”.

Officers ordered everybody to leave the workshop and took details to issue fines.

In total, the Municipal Police in Madrid intervened in 421 meetings or illegal parties in homes at the weekend, 10 of them in tourist apartments, which represents a slight increase compared to the previous week, while complaints about street parties have gone down.

