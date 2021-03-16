News in brief Axarquia.

Tech upgrade

RINCON de la Victoria council plans to supply both the Civil Protection Service and the Volunteers’ Association with a pioneering communications system that will be integrated into the new Local Coordination Centre “which will improve the daily work they have been carrying out, providing information, prevention and help to citizens”.

Intense art

THE exhibition hall in Nerja will host the works of local artist Álvaro Manén who was born in Velez-Malaga in 1979, and specialises in creating pieces using different plastic and material techniques, “awakening beautiful and intense emotions through his works”, from April 3 to 14.

Easter Week

A ROUTE made up of various dioramas – religious and cultural scenes – where visitors can find different scenes of ‘the passion of Christ’ has been put together by Velez-Malaga Council around the municipality to mark Easter Week which will remain in place until April 4.

Green light

VELEZ-Malaga, which has the highest population in Axarquia, has asked the Junta de Andalucía to modify the decree for the declaration of tourist municipalities and to comply with the €305,686 educational investment planned for the CEIP José Luis Villar Palasí to fix the roof and carry out other repairs.

Road network

THE Diputacion de Malaga will allocate €20.6 million this year to the improvement and modernisation of the road network in Axarquia, double the amount usually earmarked for roads in the province, of which Benamargosa and Cutar, Rincon de la Victoria and Benagalbon are expected to receive a large chunk.

Water supply

SOME €70,000 is to be injected into the water supply system at Nerja’s Condal Urbanisation, to cover the cost of hydraulic works and the replacement of 300 metres of pipes in Calles Coral and Condal. The council aims to “provide residents with the quality standard of water supply enjoyed elsewhere”.

