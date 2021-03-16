New strip for Balearic Cycling Federation designed by Mallorcan artist

CELEBRATING its 125th Anniversary, the Balearic Cycling Federation unveiled its new kit, at the Consell de Mallorca offices.

The Consell is one of the federations major sponsors of Balearic cycling through the Fundació Mallorca Turisme as regular competitions help to promote the Balearic name worldwide.

This new kit, designed by Mallorcan artist Albert Pinya will be the official strip of the federation’s riders for the next four years.

“Mallorca and cycling have a link that comes from outside, as evidenced by these 125 years of the federation, and we hope that it will continue to do so for many years,” said the President of the Council, Catalina Cladera, during the presentation.

“Thanks to the Balearic Cycling Federation, the artist Albert Pinya and the athletes who wear the new strip, we express at the same time culture, sport and tourist promotion”, she added, emphasizing that the name of Mallorca will be linked to cycling and sports in all competitions in which they participate.

A number of up and coming male and female cyclists attended the event as well as the artist and members of the Consell.

