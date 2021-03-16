Nerja’s Mayor Facing Two Years in Prison in Landfill Trial

THE Mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, is facing two years in prison in a case over an illegal landfill.

A case into the illegal landfill at Nerja’s Rio de la Miel will see Nerja’s mayor, the Councillor for Urbanism, Nieves Atencia, as well as seven businessmen all facing prison sentences as well as 18 months disqualification from their profession.

The case, which dates back to 1998, sees the group accused of being responsible for the more than 800,000 cubic metres of waste dumped in old quarry between June 1998 and 2016.

Prosecutors claim Jose Alberto Armijo, who was mayor of Nerja between 1995 and 2015, and again since last June 2019, and Nieves Atencia, who was Councillor for ​​Environment between 2011 and 2015, are guilty of crimes against natural resources and the environment.

As well as the prison sentences, lawyers are now asking both politicians to be fined €7,300.

The seven businessmen accused of dumping waste in the quarry are also facing fines of €18,250.

Prosecutors announced they would drop charges previously brought against Nerja’s former mayor, Rosa Arrabal, who held the position between June 2015 and June 2019, as well as Councillor for the Environment Jose Bravo.

They have also dropped charges against two other politicians, Jose Miguel Jimena and Carmen Molero.

