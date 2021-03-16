MUM sacrificed her baby to save the world by slitting the throat of her five-month-old son.

Mariam Benzain, aged 32, horrifically slit her son’s throat as she believed that if she sacrificed him it would save the world. The court has heard how the mum-of-three nearly decapitated her son Elias Biad at the family home in Preston Road, Harrow, northwest London.

The horrific death took place on July 22, 2020 and the mum claims to have “slaughtered” her child as Allah had told her to. The Old Bailey heard on Monday, March 15 how shortly after killing infant she called Abdelilah Biad Elahmar, the baby’s father, who then rushed home from work.

-- Advertisement --



Prosecutor Zoe Johnson, QC, explained that, “A week or so before the killing the defendant’s husband noticed changes in the defendant’s behaviour.

“She ate and slept less she suffered with cold hands and feet. She was still breast feeding. She also prayed a lot.

“At about 4am on 22 July Mr Elahmar left home to go to work. Elias had woken about an hour early. The defendant said she couldn’t eat and would try to sleep.

“Shortly before 9am the defendant called her husband. She told him she had killed their son.

“She said ‘I slaughtered Elias, Allah told me to slaughter him.’ In Arabic slaughter has a particular meaning, of the head being partially attached to the body.”

Explaining the circumstances of the death and how the young boy’s body was discovered the prosecutor told the court that, “Police arrived at the address and entered the bedroom. They found Elias lying in a pool of blood.

“His throat had been cut to the point that he had almost been decapitated. The room was in a state of disarray.

“The defendant was sitting cross-legged in the garden. Police approached the defendant as she emerged from the kitchen into the rear of the address.

“She was smiling and carrying a duvet and pillow. There were blood stains on her hands. She said she was ‘not crazy’.”

The mum has denied her son’s murder on the grounds of insanity. The jury is now faced with only two prospects, returning a verdict of either not guilty on the basis of insanity, or not guilty on the basis of diminished responsibility.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Mum Sacrificed Her Baby to Save the World”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.