Motril Offers New Training Programmes to Improve Employment

MOTRIL Council has announced it will begin seven new training programmes to help improve employment.

The Councillor for Training and Employment at Motril Council announced the new programmes.

Councillor Maria Angeles Escamez said the training would “provide unemployed people in Motril with a preparation, in some cases, providing them with a Certificate of Professionalism that enables them to work in the corresponding trades and improve the employability of the participants.”

She added the training “is open to all for guidance, training of unemployed people, which is more necessary in these days when the pandemic has accentuated the vulnerability of many people to access employment.”

The courses will include “Sales Activities” with a duration of 625 hours and “Basic Restaurant and Bar Operations.”

Each course will provide training to 15 participants.

Councillor Escamez said: “All these courses that are going to be launched from the Training and Employment Area have in common complementary training in terms of equal opportunities between men and women.”

Motril council said the training was part of the Operational Program for Employment, Training and Education (POEFE) to provide qualifications.

