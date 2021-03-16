Michel Euesden Champions British Expats in British Press.

CEO of the Euro Weekly News, Michel Euesden, has this week once again been contacted by British press for her views, championing a new generation of British expats arriving in Spain.

Quoted in The Times, The Telegraph and The Express newspapers, Michel has been speaking about the impact on British expats following Brexit.

-- Advertisement --



Businesswoman Michel was interviewed by journalist Matthew Campbell, speaking about life in Spain following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

In a series of articles discussing the number of British expats now choosing to go home rather than deal with Spanish red tape, Mrs Euesden explained, “removal companies have never been busier.”

She told The Sunday Times: “Every removal company across this coast has told our team they’ve never seen a situation like this.

“It’s the first time in 25 years since we started the paper here that we’ve seen removal companies fully booked going out and coming back in.”

However, she told Campbell she had also seen a large number of new expats arriving, and explained she thought the move would see a new generation of skilled job-seekers make the move to Spain.

Michel said: “Spain was let down by people who didn’t have anything to offer… but now I think people who’ll come will be a bit different.”

Speaking about “digital nomads” and other job-seekers, she said: “They will be people who are earning their living.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Michel Euesden Champions British Expats in British Press”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.