Man who violated lockdown regulations at least 11 times on trial

A MAN who violated lockdown regulations in Reus, Barcelona, on at least 11 occasions is facing prison.

The 43-year-old man, who is illegally living in Spain, was caught out in the street at least 11 times during the first State of Alarm with no justified reason and will now stand trial for an alleged crime of gross disobedience.

In March 2020, he repeatedly breached the mobility bans which had been decreed due to the state of alarm and the prosecution is asking for a year in prison for him as well as payment of the legal costs.

In less than a month, the Catalan Police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, and the Reus Urban Guard caught him out in public 11 times without just cause and despite reminding him on each occasion of the bans which were in play, he continued to violate them saying things like he was a “free citizen”, he was out for a walk to “enjoy the day” or claiming that he didn’t know what to do with himself at home and that he “couldn’t take it any more”.

On other occasions he claimed that he had left the house to buy a beer or a soft drink. On one occasions he was caught sitting on a bench drinking a bottle of beer and another day he said that he was just leaving.

The violations for which he is standing trial reportedly occurred between March 20 and April 10 last year. The first two, which were reported on March 20, were less than four hours apart and the following day he was also reported twice.

