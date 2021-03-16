Man threatens to blow up building after barricading himself in home

GUARDIA CIVIL in San Jose del Valle, Cadiz, arrested a man who barricaded himself in his home and threatened to blow up the building with a butane gas bottle.

The man, who has a record for crimes of a violent nature, was threatening to kill the Guardia Civil officers, threw dangerous objects into the street and claimed he would blow up the building while refusing to come out.

The events took place at around 9pm on Monday evening, March 15, according to the Guardia Civil, when several patrols went to the house to try to convince him to come out when he was being violent and aggressive towards them and towards members of the general public.

Instead, he started throwing large objects and at the officers and their vehicles, shattering the window of one of the cars. He also set fire to several items within his home.

After this, the Guardia Civil decided to evict residents from the nearby houses while protecting them with shields.

The detainee blocked the door with several pieces of furniture to prevent the Guardia Civil from getting in and then set fire to them. This caused a lot of smoke and flames which could be seen from outside.

After evaluating the risk to the man’s life from smoke inhalation and the damage that could be caused to other houses, the officers decided not to wait for back-up or for the fire department to arrive and burst into the house, overpowering the man, arresting him and putting out the fire without any further harm being done.

