Man on trial denies stabbing the mother of his children 10 times

A MAN accused of stabbing his partner 10 times denies having anything to do with her death.

He is standing trial in Malaga facing 19 years in prison for manslaughter, violating a restraining order and abuse for a case which occurred in September 2018.

He denies killing her and says that when he found her dead, he took the knife from her neck and embraced her which is why he was covered in blood. He also maintained that she was in a relationship with another man and that they were having problem.

The victim and the accused had been in a relationship for 14 years, during which, the prosecutor maintains, he subjected her to physical and psychological violence. However, he claims that he never abused her, despite two sentences against him.

They had two children together, aged seven and 12, and if sentenced, he could be denied custody over them and even be issued with a restraining order.

He admitted that on the day of her death they had argued, but that he left the house and when he returned he found the door open and the woman dead, having been stabbed 10 times with a large knife.

He also says that they took drugs and a lot of people went to the house for that purpose.

Since 2012, they had had a sporadic relationship because he had been in prison and she decided to end the relationship after reporting him for domestic violence. He was sentenced and there was a restraining order against him which he allegedly violated on several occasions, including when they became a couple again.

