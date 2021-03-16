Liverpool Win But Game Is Overshadowed By Horror Injury To Wolves Goalkeeper.

FORMER Wolves star Diogo Jota proved the difference-maker for the Premier League champions, scoring in first-half injury time for Liverpool in a must-win game for the Reds. However, the game was overshadowed by a late injury to Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Patricio was eventually stretchered off in distressing scenes at Molineux when the Portuguese shot-stopper lay motionless on the pitch after an accidental collision that saw his own defender, Conor Coady, hit his knee against his head.

Wolves have been all-too-familiar with serious head injuries this season after Raul Jimenez fractured his skull during an alarming collision against Arsenal in November.

Thankfully, it appears that the Portuguese shot-stopper is going to recover, with Wolves boss Nuno Espírito Santo telling Sky Sports: “He’s okay and he’s conscious.

“It was a challenge with the knee of Coady, but he’s okay. He remembers everything, he’s okay, he’s going to recover.”

Mohamed Salah could have made Liverpool’s win more comfortable had his late effort not been ruled out for offside, in the incident that led to Patricio’s injury. The incident has sparked debate about the offside rule – with VAR’s involvement under scrutiny.

In particular, a debate is ensuing around the rule that assistant referees should not flag offside decisions if they are unsure in order to allow VAR to make a ruling once the move has concluded – which in this case, led to the horrific injury.

The win for Liverpool moves the Anfield side up to sixth in the table and within five points of the top four after securing only their second win in eight Premier League games. Wolves are currently winless in four and find themselves in 13th position.

