ANDY Robertson believes Liverpool is showing signs of their true identity while picking up valuable back-to-back wins.

Monday’s (March 16) 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League arrived five days after the Reds had secured their spot in the Champions League quarter-finals by beating RB Leipzig 2-0 in Budapest.

Jürgen Klopp’s side do not play again until early April and Robertson is targeting a continuation of their recent upturn in form following the upcoming international break.

“Of course when you’re winning everything is good. You want to keep playing and keep that momentum, but this has been the longest [we’ve had] without any internationals,” the left-back told Liverpoolfc.com, when asked if the international fixtures come at a frustrating time given the last two results.

“Sometimes it’s nice to go and represent your country and be around different faces again, different ways of playing and stuff like that. Hopefully, we can all come back fit and healthy and refreshed.

“It’s quite unique this situation that we don’t play this weekend but it’s valuable time for us. We’ve played a lot of games and I’m definitely looking forward to a couple of days off.

“It’s important that when we come back we try to carry on where we left off because these last two games have been more like us: ugly to play against, tough to defend against and we have taken chances when it’s mattered.

“So hopefully that continues for the rest of the season, because we’re going to need it. If we do that, let’s see where we end up.”

