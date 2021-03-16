A LAWYER in Oviedo, Asturias, was beaten after trying to stop an abusive man from attacking his girlfriend.

The 38-year-old man was walking his dog in Calle General Elorza when he saw a man hitting his girlfriend and tricked to stop the attack but when he went to call the police, the attack realised, threw him to the floor and began to beat him.

-- Advertisement --



A resident in the area who was able to record the events called the police who arrived immediately and stopped the attack.

The police called paramedics to the scene and the lawyer had to be rushed to the Asturias Central University Hospital as he was it in the chest.

Meanwhile, the couple fled to their home, located on the same street, and refused to give a statement. Police are now investigating the circumstances which led to the attack.

Once the lawyer is released from hospital he is expected to make a complaint, as the woman he was trying to protect has not made any complaints against her partner. The video recorded by the onlooker can be used of evidence of the attack.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Lawyer assaulted after trying to stop man from attacking girlfriend”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.