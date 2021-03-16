Kate Garraway Shares First Photo Of Husband Derek In Hospital Ahead Of New ITV Show.

AHEAD of her new ITV documentary Finding Derek, Kate Garraway has shared the first photo of her husband Derek Draper in hospital after his worrying battle with COVID-19.

-- Advertisement --



The documentary is set to air later this month and the trailer shows the extent of how alarming the situation has been for Derek, Kate and their kids.

“Derek is the sickest person the team of doctors have treated this year,” Kate says.

“Is he going to be able to come back or will he be alive but no longer the person he was?”

The screen goes black as a message reads: “One year later, Derek is still in hospital.”

Derek has been close to death on numerous occasions as he continues to fight the virus. His kidneys failed, he has liver and pancreas damage and his heart has stopped more than once. Countless infections have left holes in his lungs and the battle has seen him lose eight stone, as reported by The Sun.

However Kate said that doctors still can’t tell her whether Derek will recover – and they have warned her he may remain “locked in” for good.

“The very worst moment was when they said he could be locked in for ever,” she told The Sunday Times.

“And I just thought, this is a horror story. I don’t know if he’ll ever have any kind of life again. We just don’t know.”

And Kate told how in the early months a hospital mistake saw her told her “may have died” – and she faced an agonising 24 hour wait to discover the truth.

Kate said: “I was just sitting on the phone, waiting to know if he’d died or not.”

She was told: “He may have died. Somebody will call you back.”

Last year, the Good Morning Britain presenter announced that she would be taking a week-long break from the show due to the difficult situation with Derek Draper.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Kate Garraway Shares First Photo Of Husband Derek In Hospital Ahead Of New ITV Show”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.