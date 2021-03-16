Jordan Pickford ruled out of England World Cup qualifiers due to injury.

England coach Gareth Southgate has been dealt a massive blow as Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has been ruled out of the FA Cup quarter-final visit of Manchester City on Saturday, March 20.

Pickford will be sidelined until at least after the international break because of injury.

-- Advertisement --



The Everton goalie was injured at the weekend during a clash against Burnley, and was forced off before half-time after hurting his oblique abdominal muscle with Joao Virginia taking his place.

Pickford had a scan on Monday, March 15, and while surgery is unlikely at this stage, he will miss England’s three World Cup qualifying matches later this month and so has been ruled out of Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final tie with Manchester City.

A club statement read: “Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will miss England’s trio of World Cup qualifying fixtures this month after sustaining an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle.

“Pickford, 27, was forced off after 43 minutes during Saturday’s Premier League meeting with Burnley and underwent a scan on Monday.

“He is ruled out of England’s games against San Marino, Albania and Poland, as manager Gareth Southgate’s team begin their bid to reach the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar.

“Pickford, who has made 154 Everton appearances since joining from Sunderland in July 2017, will remain under the care of the club’s medical staff at USM Finch Farm during the forthcoming international break.”

🤕 | Jordan Pickford will miss @England's trio of #WCQ fixtures this month after sustaining an injury to his oblique abdominal muscle. — Everton (@Everton) March 16, 2021

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Jordan Pickford ruled out of England World Cup qualifiers due to injury”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.