James Bond Villain ‘Mr Big’ And Alien Star Dies From ‘Unknown Causes’.

James Bond Villain, Yaphet Kotto, has died aged 81, his wife has confirmed. She wrote: “I’m saddened and still in shocked at the passing of my husband Yaphet of 24 years. He died last night around 10:30 pm Philippine time.

She said, quote: “This is a very painful [sic] moment for me to inform you all fans, friends and family of my husband. We still have a lot of plans honey that we discussed you have a lot of interviews waiting and you have movie offers like G.I. Joe and the movie of Tom Cruise and others,” she continued.

“You played a villain in some of your movies but for me, you’re a real hero and to a lot of people also. A good man, a good father, a good husband and a decent human being, very rare to find.

“One of the best actor in Hollywood a Legend. Rest in Peace Honey, I’m gonna miss you every day, my best friend, my rock. I love you and you will always be in my heart. Till we meet again!”

Yaphet Kotto, who was perhaps best known for playing technician Dennis Parker in “Alien” and in his starring role on “Homicide: Life on the Street,” died Sunday night, March 14, of unknown causes, his widow announced his passing on his official Facebook page.

