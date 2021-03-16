Italy And France Resume Rollout Of AstraZeneca Jabs After Admitting Ban Was Political As EU ‘Sulks’ Over Brexit.

ITALY and France said they will “quickly” resume giving out the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine once the European regulator gives the all-clear. They were among 20 European countries to suspend the use of the jab over blood clot fears – even though regulators say it is safe.

Italian PM Mario Draghi spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron today – and the two leaders agreed they were ready to begin vaccinating with the Oxford jab again.

-- Advertisement --



They said they are waiting on the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to give the green light on Thursday. “The preliminary statement today from EMA was positive,” a statement from Draghi’s office said.

France and Italy have also admitted their ban on the AstraZeneca vaccine is political – as the EU was accused of “sulking” over Brexit. It comes amid growing anger across the Continent at the snail-pace vaccine rollout compared to the UK and US.

The EU Commission, which was blamed for bungling purchases, declared war on the Anglo-Swedish drug firm by accusing it of withholding doses. Today Nicola Magrini, who runs Italian medicines regulator AIFA, said politicians were pressured to ban the Covid jabs after Germany and France did.

Mr Magrini told La Repubblica: “We got to the point of a suspension because several European countries, including Germany and France, preferred to interrupt vaccinations… to put them on hold in order to carry out checks.

How does the vaccine work?

It is made from a weakened version of a common cold virus (known as an adenovirus) from chimpanzees. It has been modified to look more like coronavirus – although it can’t cause illness itself.

Once injected, it teaches the body’s immune system how to fight the real virus, should it need to. Unlike Pfizer’s jab – which has to be kept at an extremely cold temperature (-70C) – the Oxford vaccine can be stored in a normal fridge. This makes it much easier to distribute.

It is still mandatory to wear masks during the pandemic, Amazon has a great range in stock, click on the link to see them all. https://amzn.to/3826Rmr

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Italy And France Resume Rollout Of AstraZeneca Jabs After Admitting Ban Was Political”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.