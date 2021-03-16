I’m A Celebrity’s Roman Kemp showcases work of street triage team in documentary about male suicide

I’m A Celebrity’s Roman Kemp showcases the work of street triage team in documentary about male suicide which airs tonight, Tuesday, March 16.

THE TV personaility and son of actor and former pop legend Martin Kemp has highlighted the joint work of police and mental health nurses who deal with potential suicide victims as part of a new documentary “Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency”.

I’m A Celebrity’s Roman Kemp, who came ninth in 2019, visited Nottinghamshire Police headquarters last month to film his programme about male suicide and mental health which airs on BBC One tonight at 9pm (10pm in Spain).

“Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency”, is a candid and personal exploration of mental health and suicide in young men, and the effect it has on those left behind.

The programme came about following the death of his close friend and producer Joe Lyons, who suddenly and unexpectedly passed away last August.

It will show Roman joining the award-winning street triage team on a night shift as they provide emergency help to vulnerable people in need of immediate mental health support.

The programme will explore what can be done to encourage people to seek help and what preventative action can be taken. It will also look at the lasting impact that mental health issues and suicide can have on the friends and families of those involved.

Roman filmed with the Nottinghamshire street triage team – one of the first to be set up nationally consisting of police officers and adult mental health nurses – to highlight the help that is out there for when people need it most.

Examples include incidents when members of the public threaten to jump off city centre car parks, as the team is tasked with responding to immediate threats to life and limb.

Other jobs that night included concerns for a suicidal 13-year-old boy and a 16-year-old who told parents he was suicidal.

Roman said: “Being with the team was amazing and truly awe-inspiring. It was great to meet the team and see the work they do to help people when they are at the lowest point in their lives.

“There is no doubt a team like this saves lives which otherwise might have been lost and well done Nottinghamshire for realising this is needed. It was a privilege to witness their work as part of my documentary exploring male suicide.

“There is a growing mental health crisis going on right now, and without the right support, the results can be tragic. I hope that by making this documentary for the BBC we can bring attention to a subject that is affecting thousands of young men across the country, and show that there are ways to reach those who are suffering and need our help.”

