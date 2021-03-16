Hunt on for electric scooter rider responsible for death of elderly woman

A 79-YEAR-OLD woman who was seriously injured when she was hit by an electric scooter in a park in Madrid has died in hospital.

Paramedics who treated the elderly woman at the scene in the presence of the Madrid Municipal Police at the Cuña Verde Park in the Latina district of Madrid said that the accident occurred at around 1.55pm on Sunday, March 14 and that the rider of the electric scooter had fled the scene of the accident. This person has still not been located.

The woman, who sustained severe brain trauma and had to be intubated at the scene, was taken to the San Carlos University Hospital where she has sadly died.

The Madrid Emergency Services have asked for help locating the rider involved in the accident and have asked for any witnesses to come forward by contacting 915 889 500 or 092.

The man was reportedly wearing black clothes, a black cap and a black mask. It is thought that they may have been using a hired scooter.

.@SAMUR_PC traslada muy grave al Clínico a una mujer de 79 años que ha sido atropellada en un carril-bici del Parque de la Cuña Verde por un patinador que se ha dado a la fuga. Ha sufrido un traumatismo craneoencefálico severo y ha tenido que ser intubada por el equipo médico pic.twitter.com/ZNzffwXgAG — Emergencias Madrid (@EmergenciasMad) March 14, 2021

🚨Solicitamos la colaboración ciudadana para localizar a un varón que ayer en la C/Concejal Francisco José Jiménez Martín 126, sobre las 13:50h, atropelló con su patinete a una mujer.

Para cualquier información contactar con la Unidad Judicial de Tráfico☎️ 915889500/092 pic.twitter.com/XDFWJ7skjl — Policía Municipal de Madrid (@policiademadrid) March 15, 2021

