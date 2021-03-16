HEARTBROKEN FAMILY pay tribute to 9-year-old boy found dead in unexplained circumstances in Worcestershire.

Tragically young Alfie Steele was discovered by police and paramedics on February 18 at a semi-detached property in Vashon Drive, Droitwich in Worcestershire. Alfie was rushed to Birmingham’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital by an air ambulance, but sadly he died only hours later. According to police the circumstances around the young boy’s death are unexplained.

A police investigation is in progress and a 39-year-old man was arrested by police on suspicion of murder. Police have also detained a 33-year-old woman, on suspicion of child neglect.

The heartbroken family have paid tribute to Alfie and grandad Paul Scott said, “We are completely devastated by the loss of Alfie, he had a smile that would melt butter.

“He was intelligent and inquisitive, and was courageous like a lion; he was a good Christian boy who was full of God.

“He would never shy away from anything and had no fear.

“He loved Worcester Warriors Rugby Club and I will always have my lovely memories of taking him to watch Arsenal matches.

“I would like to take the opportunity to thank everyone connected with the investigation, everyone has been very professional and the media have been respectful and allowed us time as a family to grieve.

“Thank you for the continued support from the community, who have sent teddies and well wishes.”

