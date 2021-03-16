Harry And Meghan’s Backyard Wedding Never Happened Claims A Vicar

HARRY AND MEGHAN’S Backyard Wedding Could Never Happen Under Church Law Claims A Vicar



In the now world-famous interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle claimed that the Sussexes had wed “in our backyard” days before their lavish, public, Windsor Castle ceremony in 2018, telling Oprah, “You know, three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that. The vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury”.

Now, Rev Mark Edwards, who is the vicar at St Matthew’s Church, in Dinnington, and St Cuthbert’s Church, in Brunswick, Newcastle, said he had tried to get clarity from the Archbishop’s office about the church’s policy on private ceremonies after he had been getting flooded with requests during lockdown from couples asking him to marry them in private.

Rev Edwards said that on the subject of Meghan’s claim, a Lambeth Palace staff member had told him, “Justin had a private conversation with the couple in the garden about the wedding, but I can assure you, no wedding took place until the televised national event”.

He said that after hearing Meghan make her claim about a wedding in their back yard, he thought it was “in the public interest for the leader of the church to put the record straight, as It puts us priests in a difficult position on what constitutes a Church of England wedding”.

He continued, “Should there be witnesses and licensing and legality, or is it now just an ad hoc arrangement with members of the clergy? Can we now do private weddings without witnesses in our back gardens? Justin saying he refuses to comment is not helpful to the rest of us clergy and our own policies and practices”.

adding, “I have had people ask me during lockdown if they could have a private wedding, and I have had to explain that would not be a legal wedding and not according to canon law. I think we need a clarifying statement, we need to know what our policies and procedures are. It can’t appear to be one rule for one and another rule for another”.

Weddings under Anglican law require at least two witnesses and must grant the public unrestricted access to the ceremony so any objections can be lodged, also, a couple cannot marry twice unless something was wrong with the first marriage, and Church of England weddings must take place in a “certified place of worship” by law, as reported by dailystar.co.uk.

