Guardia Civil Investigate 18 People for Selling Protected Bird Species

THE Guardia Civil are investigating 18 people for allegedly hunting protected species of birds before selling them.

Officers from the Guardia Civil said they are investigating 18 people for selling protected bird species.

Agents from the Guardia Civil’s nature protection service, Seprona, seized 303 birds during their investigations, before later releasing them into the wild.

The officers in Malaga began investigating after reportedly finding protected species for sale online without the sellers being able to prove their legal origin.

According to police, all the birds found belonged to species which cannot be hunted. The Guardia Civil said capturing these birds was, “serious damage to the environment, as they are a fundamental part of our ecosystems, these practices being expressly prohibited.”

The news comes after Seprona announced they investigated more than 300 people after nearly 180 animals were found poisoned over the last year.

Members of Seprona said they have arrested or investigated more than 300 people over the last year as part of their role preventing crimes against animals, discovering more than 1,200 prohibited hunting methods and nearly 180 animals that were poisoned.

Police say the carried out more than 900 inspections last year in in hunting farms and livestock farms, investigating 337 people and detecting more than 2,600 administrative infractions and 320 crimes.

Among the crimes, they found several cases of endangered species being killed, as well as various animal poisonings.

The investigations carried out were part of the Spanish Action Plan against Illegal Trafficking and International Poaching of Wild Species (PLAN TIFIES) and the LIFE GUARDIANES DE LA NATURALEZA operation.

