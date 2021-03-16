Guardia Civil arrest terrorist suspect in Spanish enclave of Melilla

GUARDIA CIVIL arrested a Spanish citizen in the enclave of Melilla in North Africa suspected of having links to terrorism.

The detainee, who was immersed in a terrorist indoctrination process, has since appeared in court and been remanded in prison without bail.

The operation was carried out by the Guardia Civil Information Service and was launched at the beginning of last year when they detected a rapid process of radicalization during the detainee’s time at the Sevilla II Penitentiary Centre in Moron de la Frontera, Sevilla, where he was serving a sentence for common crimes, some of them involving violence.

They found that he was viewing large amounts of audiovisual content shared by its authors as a recruitment tool for jihadist terrorist organisations. His behaviour was reportedly becoming more radical.

When he house in Melilla was searched, several items were seized, mostly computer equipment, which proved that he had been viewing the official propaganda of DAESH on social networks.

The investigation was ordered by the Central Instruction Court number 2 and the National Court Prosecutor’s Office and carried out in collaboration with the General Secretariat of Penitentiary Institutions.

The study and analysis of the evidence continues in order to fully clarify the activity and connections of this man, which may lead to the opening of other lines of investigation.

Since the elevation of the Antiterrorist Alert to level 4 on June 26, 2015, the Guardia Civil has strengthened all lines of antiterrorist investigations.

