GMB’s Alex Beresford Looking To Make It Big In America Off The Back Of The Publicity He Has Received Lately



Since last week on Good Morning Britain, when Alex Beresford had an on-air live argument with Piers Morgan, he has suddenly picked up a whole load of A-list fans- notably across the Atlantic in America – including Oprah Winfrey who has allegedly started following him on Twitter.

Now, the 40-year-old weatherman and presenter is hoping to capitalise on his sudden new-found fame and make a name for himself on US television, and has reportedly already found himself in discussions with top American news networks and companies.

An insider told dailymail.co.uk that Beresford has already been offered several big-money jobs from US TV companies, in addition to possible radio work and a book deal, saying, “He sees this as his chance to be a global star, he was featured on the Wendy Williams show and has featured extensively in the New York Times and LA Times”.

Adding, “Alex has been so overwhelmed by the support he had to have a few days off work and he’s currently exploring all of his options. Alex has been inundated with messages of support from A-list stars close to Meghan, including Beyoncé’s mum Tina, who has been messaging him, and even Oprah has reached out by following him on Twitter”.

The insider disclosed that Beresford told his agent Jonathan Shalit that he wants to crack America, and not be resigned to the position of a weatherman or breakfast TV presenter for the rest of his life.

