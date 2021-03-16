XARXA FORESTAL is organising a fortnight of activities to celebrate International Forest Day.

The Forest Management Service of the Balearic Ministry of the Environment has the aim of conveying to the public the importance of taking care of forests, not only from their conservation but also from their management.

Tomorrow, Wednesday March 17 at 10am it is promoting an online day where it will be explained how the forest biomass is the green alternative to fossil fuels. Prior registration is required at forestal.caib@gmail.com.

-- Advertisement --



Also, online on Thursday March 18, there will be a review of the current situation with regards to the boxwood butterfly on the island of Mallorca from 9.45am registration required, this time through www.ruralcat.gencat.cat/inscripcionspatt.

A bicycle visit to the Son Real forest has been organized for Saturday March 20 and on Sunday, an open day is planned at the Balearic Islands Forestry Centre (CEFOR), where you can get to learn about the seed bank and forest nursery, tools for conserving biodiversity.

Six centres around the Islands will have various actions to help school children understand the importance of forests and on Thursday March 18 there will be an exhibition of the finalist’s drawings in the contest fire in the forest in the courtyard of the Ministry of Environment.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Forest Restoration. A path to recovery and well-being”.