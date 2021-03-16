First electric vehicle to clean the streets of Palma is now in service

THE public cleaning company EMAYA which looks after the cleanliness of streets of Palma has introduced its first electric cleansing vehicle into service.

EMAYA has been committed to electric mobility for some years now and all new passenger vehicles (cars and vans) that have been purchased recently are electric.

Soon 22 more vehicles will be incorporated into its fleet to allow operators to empty bins and travel around the city in an efficient and environmentally friendly manner.

The new vehicle which appeared on the streets on March 16 is a mechanical grinder which does not emit any kind of polluting gases while working and does not make any noise during its movement whilst moving, only when grinding

Due to the fact that it does not emit polluting gases and reduce noise to a minimum, it is especially suitable for working in pedestrian areas, where its characteristics improve coexistence with people.

EMAYA’s cleaning services will assess the operation and performance of this innovative vehicle in order to decide on the incorporation of new electric cleaning machinery later.

Taking the matter of green energy, a step further, the company is expanding the installation of solar panels in Son Pacs, so that the charging of its electric vehicles will be 100 per cent solar powered.

