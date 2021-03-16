Fake Elon Musk Bitcoin Giveaway Scam ‘Cost Man £400,000’.

Sebastian, as he asked to be called, will never forget the moment he lost a staggering £407,000, (€472,230), to online scammers involved in a Bitcoin heist.

The German citizen, who lives in Cologne with his wife, watched a series on Netflix before she went off to bed and left him on the sofa where he was just messing about on his phone. It was while ‘trawling the net’ that he received a Twitter notification with what he thought was news from Elon Musk.

‘Sebastian’ said: “Musk tweeted, ‘Dojo 4 Doge?’ and I wondered what it meant- there was a link to a new event below, so I clicked on it and saw that he was giving away Bitcoin!”

Sebastian followed the link to what looked like a professional-looking website where the Bitcoin giveaway looked to be in full swing. To add to the urgency (and excitement!) there was a timer counting down- the website promised participants that they could double their money.

The competition was apparently being run by Elon Musk’s Tesla team and invited people to send anything from 0.1 Bitcoin (worth approximately £4,300- €4,989) to 20 Bitcoin (approximately £860,000-€997,866), and the team would send back double the amount.

Sebastian double-checked the verification logo next to Elon Musk’s name and then sat back and tried to decide whether to send five or 10 Bitcoin.

“‘Take the maximum’, I thought, this is definitely real, so I sent 10 Bitcoin.”

For the next 20 minutes as the timer wound down, Sebastian anxiously waited for the prize to land in his Bitcoin wallet. From his house in Cologne Germany, he sat there refreshing his screen every 30 seconds. After he saw Mr Musk send a fresh cryptic tweet he felt reassured that the giveaway was the ‘real deal’.

However, slowly the timer on the website ran down to zero- Sebastian said: “I realised then that it was a big fake. I threw my head on to the sofa cushions and my heart was beating so hard. I thought I’d just thrown away the gamechanger for my family, my early retirement fund and all the upcoming holidays with my kids. I went upstairs and sat on the edge of the bed to tell my wife. I woke her up and told her that I’d made a big mistake, a really big mistake.”

Sebastian didn’t sleep that night…

Instead, he spent fruitless hours emailing the scammer website and tweeting the fake Elon Musk’ Twitter account to try to get some or all of his money back- he was eventually forced to accept the money was gone forever however.

Meanwhile, 133 miles away in Amsterdam, analysts at Whale Alert had watched in horror as Sebastian’s 10 Bitcoin were transferred and then cashed out anonymously a few days later. The blockchain analysis company has tried to get authorities to take action against the scams for months but report nothing is being done.

The analysts use a public ledger that shows all movement of cryptocurrencies in real-time to spot trends and track money. They have identified which Bitcoin addresses or wallets are operated by so-called “giveaway scammers” and have tracked the increasing amount of money they are making. Sebastian’s 10 Bitcoin was the most they’d ever recorded being lost in one transaction.

Researchers now say scammers are making record-breaking sums in 2021. Giveaway gangs have already made more than $18m (€15m) in the first three months of this year, compared with the $16m (€13.5m) made in total for the whole of 2020.

Data also suggests the number of victims this year is set to eclipse previous years as back in 2020 around 10,500 people fell for the scams- already this year researchers say they’ve tracked 5,600 who have sent money to the cybercriminals.

The appeal of Bitcoin

One of the things that has contributed to the appeal of bitcoin is it’s status as the first-ever cryptocurrency. Created in 2009 by a pseudonymous person or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto, the idea behind its creation was to serve as an alternative to the failing traditional banking system.

Bitcoin currently seems to be chasing one high after the next. The technology behind Bitcoin & Co is complex, but buying and selling Bitcoin is very easy. However, caution is also advised – cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are subject to strong market fluctuations and not all platforms are trustworthy.

