GET ready for a German invasion of Mallorca for Easter as bookings take off.

The expected decision by the Robert Koch Institute in Germany to remove the Balearic Islands from its list of coronavirus risk areas has caused some international discomfort.

Airlines have been delighted with the news and both Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings and Ryanair have expanded the number of flights from Germany to Mallorca for Easter and all sold out very quickly.

-- Advertisement --



TUI had already indicated that it was selling packages and again demand has been very high but politicians in Germany are not happy and Angela Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert was quick to say “The general call is for everyone to refrain from every trip that’s not absolutely necessary.”

Whilst hoteliers and members of the hospitality trade may welcome the additional business, the fact is that there is still a curfew and restaurants and bars can only open with limited capacity and currently have to close at 5pm.

Whether the German tourists have taken these problems into account remains to be seen although those staying in hotels will be able to be served with food later than 5pm but they will still have to observe the rules of the state of alarm once in Mallorca.

Some argue that it is a strange state of affairs whereby there will be restrictions in place across Spain meaning that the majority of people won’t be able to move across autonomous areas whilst Germans (who can’t stay in many hotels in their homeland) will be able to visit provided that they have a negative PCR test and can return to Germany without entering quarantine.

There is also the fear that this sudden influx of thousands of visitors into Mallorca with nothing much to do as the Easter processions are cancelled, will be out and about flouting the regulations and possibly giving a new spike to infections.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Expect a German invasion of Mallorca for Easter as bookings take off”.