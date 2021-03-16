DAD leaves girlfriend covered in blood after remorseless beating that could leave her permanently disfigured.

Dean Paul, aged 42, had been at a friend’s house with his girlfriend on January 16, where the pair had been drinking. During the taxi ride home the pair started to argue and things gradually became violent, with Paul punching his girlfriend to the ground when they stopped at a garage to use a cashpoint.

Prosecution barrister Nicola Carroll told Bolton Crown Court how, “He continued to punch her in the head when she was no doubt rendered defenceless.”

Once the pair had returned to Paul’s home in Laburnum Grove, Horwich, the girlfriend try to run away but was eventually talked into coming inside the home.

As soon as the pair entered the home the violent assault continued. It was only later in the evening that the girlfriend was able to escape once Paul had fallen asleep.

The judge, Recorder Alexandra Simmonds speaking to Paul said, “It is of note that in 2004, you were sent to prison for six months for a similar offence. In 2015, you received a suspended sentence for assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and you were dealt with in 2017 for common assault.

“You deny being violent in relationships before but police records show there have been previous call-outs.

“This was a persistent assault by you on your then-partner.

“The guidelines make it clear that because this is a case of domestic violence, it is treated more seriously by the courts.”

Paul has been sentenced to a period of 26 months in jail after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm.

