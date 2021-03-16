Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Pele’s Goal Scoring Record

CRISTIANO RONALDO Overtakes Pele’s All-Time Goal Scoring Record



Cristiano Ronaldo has finally achieved the title of the greatest goalscorer of all time, totalling an incredible 770 official goals, after scoring a 23-minute hat-trick at the weekend in Juventus’ victory over Cagliari, and in the process, has received the blessing of the legendary Brazilian striker Pele.

There has been a dispute over how many official goals Pele had notched up during his career, which was said to stand at 767, but now, hitting 700, the 36-year-old Ronaldo has broken that tally anyway.

-- Advertisement --



Ronaldo wrote on Instagram, “The last few weeks were filled with news and stats considering me the World’s Top Scorer in football history, overcoming Pele’s 757 official goals. Although I’m thankful for that recognition, now it’s time for me to explain why I didn’t acknowledge that record until this moment”.

He continued, “My everlasting and unconditional admiration for mister Edson Arantes do Nascimento, such as the respect that I have for mid-20th century football, led me to take into account his 767 score, assuming his 9 goals for Sao Paulo State Team, as well as his single goal for the Brazilian Military Team, as official goals”.

“The World has changed since then and football has changed as well, but this doesn’t mean that we can just erase history according to our interests. Today, as I reach the 770 official goals in my professional career, my first words go straight to @pele. There’s no player in the World who hasn’t been raised listening to stories about his games, his goals, and his achievements, and I’m no exception”.

“And for that reason, I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the World’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pele’s record, something that I could never have dreamed of while growing up as a child from Madeira”.

“Thanks to all of those who took part in this amazing journey with me. To my teammates, to my opponents, to the fans of the beautiful game all over the world, and, above all, to my family and close friends, trust me when I say that I couldn’t have done it without you”

“Now I can’t wait for the next games and challenges! The next records and trophies! Believe me, this story is still far from being over. The future is tomorrow and there’s still a lot to win for Juventus and Portugal! Join me on this journey! Let’s go!”.

Responding on Twitter, Pele said, “@Cristiano, what a beautiful journey you are having! I admire you a lot and this is no secret to anyone. Congratulations on breaking my record of goals in official matches. I leave this photo in your honour, with great affection, as a symbol of a friendship that has existed for many years”, as he posted a photo of himself with Ronaldo.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Cristiano Ronaldo Overtakes Pele’s Goal Scoring Record”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.