Covid variant test launch to help monitor mutations

SWISS pharmaceuticals group Roche is launching a SARS-CoV-2 variant test to help monitor emerging coronavirus mutations, it confirmed today, Tuesday, March 16.

According to the company, the cobas SARS-CoV-2 Variant Set 1 Test is designed to detect key spike mutations in virus variants associated with increased human-to-human transmission.

Roche said that accurate detection and differentiation of SARS-CoV-2 mutations can help assess the spread of circulating variants and monitor their potential impact on therapeutics, vaccines and public health interventions.

“Periodic assessments against emerging variants have shown that Roche’s current diagnostic tests for detecting active SARS-CoV-2 infections remain accurate and effective,” the pharmaceutical group.

The test runs on widely used high-throughput systems and is for research purposes only


“We understand the impact of Covid-19 goes beyond those who contract it, which is why we are working with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities and organisations to help make sure that patients continue to receive the tests, treatment and care they need during these challenging times,” said Roche.

“As we learn from the pandemic, we are partnering with governments and others to make healthcare stronger and more sustainable in the future.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Covid variant test launch to help monitor mutations".





