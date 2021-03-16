Covid cumulative rate rises in 11 communities in Spain

Tara Rippin
Covid cumulative rate rises in 11 communities in Spain while remaining stable across the country as a whole.

SPAIN has registered 4,962 coronavirus cases and 141 deaths in the last 24 hours, and the cumulative rate has fallen just two points to 127 cases per 100,000 inhabitants

According to the Ministry of Health, there have been increases in 11 autonomous communities, with only the Valencian Community and the Balearic Islands currently below the low risk threshold.

Hospital admissions continue to fall, with an occupancy by Covid patients on wards of 6.67 per cent.

In ICUs, the figure rises to 20.24 per cent, although there are still six autonomous communities at ‘extreme risk’ with an occupation in intensive care units above 25 per cent.

Director of emergencies, Fernando Simón, warned of a stablisation on Monday, March 15.


“We had several weeks of significant decline and in recent days a stabilisation has been seen,” he said.

Since the start of the pandemic in Spain, there have been 3,200,024 cases and 72,565 Covid-related deaths.

