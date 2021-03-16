Couple in small town finds money and hands it in to the police

A COUPLE from La Solana in Ciudad Real found a bag containing money and took it to the Local Police.

The town council in La Solana reported in a press release that a couple found a bag in the local Calle Pacheco which had around €350 inside. They took it to the Local Police station.

The couple report that they first saw a wallet on the ground and kicked it. When they realised that it weighed, they decided to open it and found that it contained money.

On their way home, in the area where they found the wallet, the saw two girls who looked worried. When they asked them what was wrong, they said they had lost a wallet and the couple was happy to be able to tell them that they had handed it in to the police.

Within 45 minutes of the money being found, a woman went to the police station and was able to prove that the items handed in belong to her. The money belonged to a local religious brotherhood.

