WORKING alongside the Institute of Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands (IDI), the Commercial Division of Llucmajor Council is producing a catalogue of local emblematic businesses.

Once compiled, this will become part of a Balearic wide compendium which is aimed at the protection of traditional and local commercial activity.

The Council has created a technical committee which will evaluate local businesses and ensure that these meet the requirements marked from the IDI.

-- Advertisement --



Thus, a trade can be catalogued as a root (with a singular job), with history (with more than 75 years of business), and with heritage (with outstanding architectural elements).

The establishments that fulfil these three categories will be called emblematic.

The Council already has access to the results of the survey that the IDI carried out throughout Llucmajor about commercial activity. ′

“We are aware that right now the data that has been obtained will only serve us to evaluate everything from the point of view of the pandemic, but this job will be a tool for the Council when it comes to proposing new measures for the promotion of local commerce ” observed Councillor Institute of Business Innovation of the Balearic Islands

She also confirmed that the Council intends to produce vouchers with a total value of €300,000 to promote local purchases.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Council is logging emblematic businesses to promote to tourists”.