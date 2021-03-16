Costa Del Sol’s Byblos Hotel Reportedly Has New Owners

COSTA DEL SOL’S Iconic Five-Star Byblos Hotel Reportedly Has New Owners



Colliers International, the company which brokered the sale, has confirmed that the iconic, luxurious Hotel Byblos in Mijas Golf, has been sold to an as yet un-named international investment group, and according to information released by the company, the new owners hope to reopen the hotel, along with its unique thalassotherapy centre, at some point during 2021.

A spokesperson for Colliers International said, “The objective is to reopen it maintaining the iconic character and uniqueness of the establishment, which will be foreseeably operated by an international brand, and whose inauguration could take place in 2021”.

Laura Hernando, Managing Director of Hotels of this consultancy, said, “this operation confirms that the appetite of international investors for this type of assets remains at its highest, especially because of the possibility of re-positioning offered by the asset in one of the tourist areas more consolidated of our country”.

This landmark five-star establishment on the Costa del Sol opened its doors in 1986, and ran for 24 years, seeing a multitude of high-profile guests staying there, including Princess Diana in 1993, Julio Iglesias, the Saudi royal family, Julio Iglesias, Antonio Banderas, and even the Rolling Stones, before closing on May 31, 2010, as reported by surinenglish.com.

