Correos plans to hire hundreds of staff ahead of Madrid elections.

SPAIN’S national postal service wants to hire 735 people to increase its staffing levels ahead of the Community of Madrid’s early regional elections on May 4.

A meeting with unions is due to take place on March 22 to inform the employee reinforcement plan.

Correos’ intention is to meet public service obligations during the electoral process, ‘fulfilling its functions as the operator designated by the State to provide the universal postal service’.

New recruits will assist in the offices, distribute shipments and take care of the logistical tasks.

“The initial planning of reinforcements may be increased according to the evolution of the electoral process itself,” said Correos in a statement.

During the meeting with unions, the company also plans to finalise a work strategy to cover the demand of the elections during the pandemic.

“Correos will adopt all the necessary organisational measures for the correct development of activities related to the electoral process to the Madrid Assembly, always following the instructions of the health authorities, protecting both employees and voters. All health procedures will be guaranteed during the voting by mail process,” added Correos.

