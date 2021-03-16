Collection Points Assigned For Free Masks For Over 65s in Alicante.

ALICANTE City Council has organised for the free distribution of masks among those over 65 years of age. The delivery begins today, Tuesday, March 16, and will last until Thursday, March 18, between 10am and 1pm.

The distribution will be carried out in nine senior and community centres throughout the city. Likewise, special distribution points have been set up in Tabarca, San Gabriel, Urbanova and the Civic Centre of Villafranqueza.

The beneficiaries, over 65 years of age, must bring their ID card to prove residence and must be registered in Alicante. Applicants do not need to go to the collection points to collect the masks, as they can be given to the people they designate as long as they present the applicant’s ID card or a copy of it.

This distribution includes a pack with four surgical masks and one FFP2, to make available to the most vulnerable people for reasons of age, an essential protection element against Covid-19.

The points enabled for the collection of free masks from 10am to 1pm are the following:

District 1. SAIC Seneca, C / Portugal.

District 2. Gastón Castelló Social Center. C / Pino Santo, 1.

District 2. Pla-Carolinas Community Center. C / Barcelona, ​​12

District 3. Isla de Cuba Social Center. C / Isla de Cuba, 40.

District 3. Tómbola Senior Center. C / Virgen del Puig.

District 3. Felicidad Sánchez Social Center. Avda Mayor Lorenzo Carbonell, 58.

District 3. San Blas Senior Center. c / San Raimundo, 17

District 4. Cabo Huertas sports facilities (Soccer Field). C / Longline.

District 5. District Board, C / Colegio

