Cartama Suspect Says El Melillero Forced him to Throw Acid ‘to Pay off Debt’

THE man suspected of throwing acid at two women in Cartama has said ‘El Melillero’ forced him to do it to pay off a debt.

The man who has been arrested on suspicion of throwing acid at two women in Cartama, Malaga, says he was made to by the man who allegedly planned the attacks, ‘El Melillero,’ to pay a debt.

The man has reportedly also told police he did not know what was in the bottle that he threw at the victims and that he also suffered burns from the acid.

The suspect, who has confessed to throwing acid in the faces of two women, is now in prison pending trial and claims the acid attack was planned by a man known as El Melillero.

The man, who is from Fuengirola, apologised and said he was made to do it by El Melillero in payment for a drug debt.

While police previously thought the acid attack was carried out by Jose Arcadio D N, known as El Melillero, they now believe the as yet unnamed co-conspirator was the one who threw the acid, with Jose Arcadio planning the crime.

The latest suspect has now been arrested on suspicion of being co-conspirator of the acid attack which was carried out against El Melillero’s ex-girlfriend and one of her friends in Cartama, Malaga.

While the two victims named El Melillero as the man who had thrown acid at them, witnesses also reported seeing another man escaping with him by car, leading police to search for him.

The man was eventually found during the search of a house in Fuengirola.

Jose Arcadio has been in prison pending trial since being arrested after three days on the run following the acid attack.

He is now serving time for an attack on another former partner.

