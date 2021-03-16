Camilla Backs AstraZeneca Jab, Saying “You Take What You Are Given!”

CAMILLA Backs The AstraZeneca Jab, Saying “You Take What You Are Given!”, while visiting Finsbury Park Mosque in London



Prince Charles and Camilla paid a visit today (Tuesday 16) to a pop-up jab centre at Finsbury Park Mosque in London, with the 73-year-old Duchess of Cornwall revealing that she had been given the AstraZeneca vaccine, but that ‘it didn’t matter’ to her which vaccine it was, saying, ‘You take what you are given’, adding, ‘I don’t even ask, because I hate injections so much that I shut my eyes… whatever comes out’.

Back in February, it had been announced that Camilla and 72-year-old Charles had received their vaccine a month after the Queen and Prince Philip had received their coronavirus jabs, with the Duchess previosly telling patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham of how she ‘leapt for joy’ when receiving her Covid-19 jab.

‘It’s a good thing. It doesn’t hurt. I was waiting for it to be done and they said, ‘It has been done’. It was painless. It was brilliant. It’s very good when it’s over as you feel more secure”, she told patients at the time.

Camilla’s comment today comes as a huge Anglo-EU row has erupted over the AstraZeneca vaccine, after reports of the vaccine causing blood clots in people, causing 14 European governments to so far halt their use of the vaccine, while only today, the European Medicines Agency insisted that there is no evidence of the vaccine causing dangerous side-effects.

The regulator said it was ‘firmly convinced’ that injections with the AstraZeneca shot should continue, aligning itself with the World Health Organisation, and the British government in defending the use of the vaccine, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

