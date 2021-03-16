New Philippines Covid Variant Discovered In UK After Two Positive Tests.

Two cases of a deadly new Covid-19 variant first reported in the Philippines have been identified in England. It is understood that urgent surge testing is underway to determine the origin.

In a statement, Public Health England said: “On 9 March PHE noted a report of 33 cases of a new variant reported by the Philippines”. It added: “The variant includes a number of notable mutations including E484K and N501Y, which are found in several other variants of concern. Public Health England has identified two cases of this variant in England. One of the cases is linked with international travel and the other is currently under investigation. All appropriate public health interventions are being undertaken.”

Japanese health officials have declared this mutation is “distinct” from those discovered in Brazil, South Africa, and the UK. Late last month cases of the new mutant Covid strain were found in an infected traveller who arrived in Japan from the Philippines, according to health officials.

The man in his 60s was asymptomatic when he arrived in Narita Airport near Tokyo on February 25. He tested positive for Covid-19 during mandatory quarantine, authorities say.

This is a breaking news story and is constantly being updated.

