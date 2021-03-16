Boy Dies as Small Plane Crashes on Residential Street In Florida.

A PLANE crashing and bursting into flame was captured by a door camera on a residential street as it returned to a South Florida airport. The crash tragically killed a boy who was being driven in an SUV with his mother. Two people on the Beechcraft Bonanza plane also died.

The boy’s mum managed to survive, Pembroke Pines Fire Chief Marcel Rodriguez told news outlets.

The plane had just taken off from North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines before crashing just before 3pm on Monday, March 15. Marcel Rodriguez said that he believed the plane may have experienced mechanical issues after taking off.

A neighbour, Salah Elshaer, who called 911, spoke to news outlet, WSVN, stating: “The car literally looks like it’s just in half.”

“We heard like a bomb, like a tremendous noise, and we went outside, and everything was on fire,” another neighbour, Annabel Fernandez, told the television station.

The door camera shows the plane nose-diving into the SUV, and following a huge ball of flame, the camera shows the boy’s mother trying to free her son after managing to free herself – before firefighters arrived. The fire crew were eventually able to free the boy, however, he sadly died in hospital from his injuries.

The footage also shows the plane’s wreckage hurtling along the pavement, leaving a line of flames in its wake. The plane also took out a power line when it crashed, officials said.

The names of the victims have not been released.

