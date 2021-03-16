Boris Johnson Criticised Over Plan to Increase Nuclear Warheads

BORIS JOHNSON has been criticised over his plans to increase the UK’s nuclear warheads.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticised for his plans to increase the number of the UK's nuclear warheads.

The government announced the UK’s nuclear warheads could be increased by 40 per cent, prompting criticism from campaigners.

The government’s review of foreign and defence policy will raise the number of Trident nuclear warheads the UK can have by more than 40 per cent, from 180 to 260.

The Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (CND) criticised the news and said: “We don’t want any more nuclear weapons. In fact, we don’t want any.”

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab defended the government’s plans, however, and said: “Because over time as the circumstances change and the threats change, we need to maintain a minimum credible level of deterrent.”

The news could see the government spending €10 billion (€11.59 billion) on nuclear warheads.

The review, which Boris Johnson will discuss in the House of Commons, is also expected to include plans for a new counter-terrorism operations centre to improve the speed of response to terrorist incidents.

Boris Johnson spoke about the UK’s plan for an improved armed forces.

He said: “The ingenuity of our citizens and the strength of our Union will combine with our international partnerships, modernised armed forces and a new green agenda, enabling us to look forward with confidence as we shape the world of the future.”

The Prime Minister is expected to announce more details in the House of Commons.

