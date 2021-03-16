Biotech firm plans clinical trials to prove spray can prevent Covid infection.

Vancouver-based SaNOtize is seeking emergency approval for its Covid-19 nasal spray treatment but is already planning further clinical trials to take it a step further.

The company wants to prove the spray not only kills Covid-19 in the body, but can also prevent people from contracting the virus.

-- Advertisement --



The biotech firm claims the product has been found to reduce Covid-19 levels by 95 per cent within 24 hours, and more than 99 per cent in under three days.

Dr. Gilly Regev, who co-founded SaNOtize with Dr. Chris Miller, said that the spray “really kills the virus in the nose” and reduces viral load.

Patients in the UK and Canada used the spray during testing and it was reportedly found that when administered quickly enough, the virus was killed before it could spread to the lungs.

Miller said that using the treatment – which contains nitric oxide, known to act as a disinfectant and produced naturally in humans – could result in milder symptoms and a potentially quicker recovery for anyone with Covid.

There were no reported side effects during the nasal spray’s trial phase.

He told CTV News “You get exposed, you test positive, and you take this. Within a day, or two days, or maximum four days, you’re back out on the street.”

If given federal approval for emergency use in the UK and Canada, the nasal spray could be available over the counter for around $50 (€34 for two months’ worth of doses.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Biotech firm plans clinical trials to prove spray can prevent Covid infection”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.