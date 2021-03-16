Ball of fire spotted crossing the Mediterranean at 140,000 km/h

ANOTHER ball of fire was seen crossing the skies of Southern and central Spain at a speed of 140,000 km/h at around 1.51am on Monday, March 15.

It was caught by SMART project detectors from the observatories of Calar Alto (Almeria), Sierra Nevada (Granada), Sevilla of the Andalucia Institute of Astrophysics and La Hita in Toledo.

It was seen in the south and centre of Spain, over the Mediterranean Sea and in the North of Morocco.

The rock was part of a comet which upon impacting the atmosphere at such a high speed became incandescent at a height of 111 kilometres over the Mediterranean, about 70 kilometres from the coast of Andalucia. It travelled Southwest went out at a height of 69 kilometres above the sea, about 29 kilometres from the coast of Morocco, after having travelled 72 kilometres.

This came following another recent comet seen at around 0.33am on March 13 which was travelling at about half the speed according to astrophysicist Jose Maria Madiedo from the Andalucia Institute of Astrophysics (IAA-CSIC) who is in charge of the SMART project which tracks such occurrences.

There have been numerous rocks seen crossing the skies in central and southern Spain in the past weeks.

